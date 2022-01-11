'Next generation' Detroit auto show returning downtown in September

(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show is returning to Downtown Detroit for the first time in three years this fall.

Rod Alberts, the executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, announced Tuesday that the show will take place from Sept. 14-25, 2022 at Huntington Place and at other locations around Detroit, including different parks and the Detroit Riverfront.

The show was scheduled to take place in June 2020 with a brand new experience, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the show was moved to Pontiac's M-1 Concourse for Motor Bella.

This year's show will "be an indoor and outdoor city-wide celebration of mobility," Alberts said.

"It will be unlike anything we have ever hosted before," he added.