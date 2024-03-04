Next phase of Packard Plant demolition begins Monday in Detroit

The next phase in the demolition of the historic Packard Plant will begin on Monday, city officials announced.

It's the latest phase of the demolition and revitalization efforts of the Packard Plant on the city's east side. The demolition will be at 5409 Concord.

"The demolition of the Packard Plant represents more than just the removal of dilapidated structures,” said LaJuan Counts, director of the Detroit Construction & Demolition Department. “It symbolizes Detroit's resilience and its commitment to revitalization. As we look to a new era for this site, we honor the history of the old Packard Plant while embracing future possibilities for our city.”

The Packard Plant demolition is being funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

In September 2022, emergency demolition began on a portion of the plant at 6199 Concord, and then in December 2022, demolition started on the next major section at the south end at 1539 E. Grand Blvd.

According to officials, the northern portion of 1539 E. Grand Blvd. will be secured for redevelopment to honor the plant's history.