Love knows no distance for the Detroit Lions fans traveling extra far for this weekend’s overseas match up in Munich, Germany.

WATCH Megan's full report here:

NEXT STOP: MUNICH - Detroit Lions fans head to Germany for the international NFL game

“We are superfans,” Lions fan, Heidi Parmann said.

Parmann and Jeremy Uhl from Rochester Hills are traveling overseas to watch the Lions play the New England Patriots on Sunday.

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“I’m going there to see my team and then do some sight-seeing,” Uhl said.

The game is technically a Lions home game, however, it won't be played at Ford Field. Instead, the teams will meet in Munich as part of the NFL's efforts to grow American football internationally.

And fans say the Honolulu blue wave is already hard to miss

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“Super excited to see the whole city turn blue and see all the Lions fans and just like have a big party,” Parmann said.

Parmann and Uhl just became season ticket holders this year. This will be their first away game that they attend.

“We thought about going to other away games but this is the perfect one to go to because I love to travel so this was just like yeah I’m going to Europe…let’s do it,” Parmann said.

And no travel day is complete without the right outfit.

“My entire wardrobe for the 4-5 days is blue, silver, Lions. From socks to everything,” Parmann explained.

Fans are already filling Munich with Lions pride. 7 News Detroit viewers have sent photos of them exploring the city.

“It’s exciting. And over there that’s the vibe and you got St. Brown. It’s going to be awesome,” fan, Joe Mugan said.

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Fans like Mugan have been waiting for this weekend. The last time the Lions played in an international game was back in 2015 in London.

“We travel well. We go out to this stuff ya know it’s been a long time since they did an international game so we’re all hype,” Mugan said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern time Sunday.