Nickelback to play at Pine Knob on Sunday, Aug. 13 with Brantley Gilbert

Carlos Osorio/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nickelback lead vocalist Chad Kroeger and his band perform during halftime of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Chad Kroeger
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 11:05:19-05

Rock band Nickelback is going on tour this summer and they'll be in metro Detroit in August.

The Canadian band will play Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 13 as part of the "Get Rollin' Tour," which is in support of their 10th studio album, "Get Rollin'."

They'll be joined on the tour by country music rocker Brantley Gilbert and rising country artist Josh Ross.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. and will include VIP packages which include premium tickets, invitations to the pre-show VIP lounge, gifts and more.

