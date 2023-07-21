Watch Now
News

Actions

Nina Simone's lost set at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival released as an album

Music-Nina Simone
AP
This image released by Verve Records/UMe shows “You’ve Got To Learn." by Nina Simone. (Verve Records/UMe via AP)
Music-Nina Simone
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 10:57:40-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Nina Simone fans have a reason for feeling good: A previously unreleased recording of the legendary artist's set at the Newport Jazz Festival in July 1966 is being released.

Verve Records and UMe on Friday are issuing "You've Got to Learn," a six-song set that includes a different take on Simone's celebrated protest song "Mississippi Goddam."

The songs also include "You've Got to Learn, "'I Loves You, Porgy," "Blues For Mama," "Be My Husband and "Music for Lovers." Simone, who also plays piano, is joined by guitar, bass and drums.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV