Rock band Nine Inch Nails announced it is coming back to Detroit for their first concert since 2018.

According to 313 Presents, Nine Inch Nails will perform during the the "Peel It Back Tour 2025" on Friday, Aug. 22 at Little Caesars Arena.

This is the band's first live outing since 2022 and their first show in Detroit since October 2018 at the Fox Theatre.