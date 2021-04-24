Nino Salvaggio looking to hire 200 people

(WXYZ) — Are you hungry for new opportunities and free food?

Nino Salvaggio is giving away FREE lunch to fill 200 part-time, full-time, and management positions at all 4 locations.

Nino Salvaggio opened his family supermarket more than 40 years ago in St. Clair Shores. That one location grew to four.

“We deliver excellent products and great customer service that’s all we’ve been known for the past 41 years,” says Nino’s son-in-law Frank Nicolella.

“I’ll tell you what, if we won’t bring it home to our mom, we’re not going to bring it back to the store. OK?”

Nicolella runs the family business now and carries on the tradition of treating you like family, which means, he wants to feed you! And if you apply for a job, the meal is free.

“Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Come in today, up to the 30th of April. All you have to do is fill out an application and go through an interview. If you qualify for what we were looking for, we will hire you on the spot.”

During the pandemic, these essential employees kept working, and demand for fresh, healthy food exploded! The supermarket industry is booming and this family business is too.

“We are looking for 200 qualified individuals that are very energetic and want to bring excellent customer service and quality,” says Nicolella.

You heard that right - 200 available positions!!

As vaccinations ramp up, the economy is too and many employers are looking to fill a surge of job openings. All those employers are choosing from a similarly limited pool of candidates, so they are working hard to woo them.

“We are looking for managers, assistant managers, full-time employees, part-time employees, seasonal employees.”

Nino Salvaggio offers competitive wages, paid vacation, and tuition reimbursement, along with a 401k and health benefits.

“The ideal employee for us is someone who loves food! And loves giving great service, dealing with the public ... that’s the favorite part of my job, is seeing our customers every day, greeting them and making sure we take care of them.”

Application Details:

Apply in-person at one of the four Nino's locations through April 30 , and receive a free lunch and the opportunity for an “on the spot” interview! Upon completing the job application, applicants will receive a certificate valid for lunch, redeemable that day. See store for details.

Available positions include produce, cooks, bakers, maintenance, produce prep, and management. Full details of job openings are available at www.NinoSalvaggio.com

