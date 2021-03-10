No criminal charges issued in fatal cannon explosion at baby shower in Genesee County

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — No criminal charges will be issued related to a fatal cannon explosion at a baby shower in Gaines Township last month.

Evan Thomas Silva, 26, of Hartland, was killed on Feb. 6 after being struck by shrapnel from a small cannon that exploded after being fired at a baby shower celebration.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said per the police investigation, the cannon was legal and had been fired off in the past many times, including by many of those in attendance at the baby shower.

The cannon was aimed at an open field and did not contain any intended projectile, but its metal frame turned into shrapnel when it exploded and a piece struck Silva.

Officials say no one else was injured but other pieces of the cannon struck several parked cars and a garage nearby.

“This was a terrible tragedy at what should have otherwise been a happy celebration of new life, family and friends,” Leyton said. “The family of the victim made it very clear they did not want to see any criminal charges brought against anyone for what they believe was simply a very tragic accident that no one saw coming."

Leyton said the police investigation did not present probable cause evidence of criminal gross negligence.

