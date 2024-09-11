No, Farmer Jack is not coming back or hosting a pop-up stand at Eastern Market

(WXYZ) — A post from a satirical Facebook page saying that Farmer Jack is returning with a pop-up stand in Eastern Market is going viral.

The post is not real, and Farmer Jack is not returning.

The last company to own Farmer Jack – A&P – announced the stores would all close by July 7, 2007.

WATCH BELOW: 2007 report from WXYZ's Glenda Lewis on Farmer Jack stores switching to Kroger

2007 report on Kroger moving into old Farmer Jack locations

WATCH BELOW: 2007 report from Mary Conway on the closure of several Farmer Jack locations

2007 report from Mary Conway on Farmer Jack closures

We have also reached out to Eastern Market for a statement.