No heat or water at metro Detroit apartment complex, residents in hotels

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Residents at the Sapphire Apartments in Southfield are without heat for the third day in a row - and now they want answers about what's next.

Dozens of them are now living in hotels, after they were told two pipes bursts, and now there's no heat and no water.

The apartment management company hasn't given any answers or updates since Friday.

The last communication from the Sapphire Apartment Complex to the residents is dated Jan. 5 and the issues were expected to be resolved by tomorrow.

Many residents are fearful the building itself is not safe to live in right now.