'No licensed massage therapists were employed' Kent Co Deputies arrest woman in illicit business investigation

Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 13:44:47-04

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hamilton woman faces felony charges after claims surfaced of an illicit massage business.

The 44-year-old was arrested as part of the months-long undercover investigation into Just Divine Massage— one of the highest-attended massage parlors in Kent County, attracting mostly male clientele from all over the state.

Initial evidence collected garnered Kent County Human Trafficking Task Force Deputies a search warrant, finding more evidence of pay-for-sex activities Thursday.

Despite being a licensed massage business— Deputies found no licensed massage therapists were employed there.

Suspect arrested:
Unnamed 44-year-old Hamilton woman
Arraignment pending in 63rd District Court

Felony Charges:
Keeping a House of Prostitution
Prostitution Pandering
Prostitution/Accepting Earnings
Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

As the investigation continues, the Kent County Sheriff's Office is partnering with victims' services providers like Safe Haven Ministries and Crisis Aid International to help those impacted.

