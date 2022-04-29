No major highway closures expect this weekend in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Good news for drivers this weekend as there are no major highway closures in metro Detroit. But, construction season is still in full swing, so expect lane closures and delays anyway.

Below you'll find a list of construction on metro Detroit highways this weekend (4/29-5/1)

I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75, 14 Mile to 13 Mile, 3 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Mon 9am-3pm.

Wayne - SB I-75, McNichols to Caniff, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, nightly, 9pm-5am. Fri-5am.

Wayne - SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8, nightly 9pm-5am, Fri-Mon.

I-94:

Macomb – EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, Little Mack to Harper, Sat 7am-7:15 AND 8am-8:15am.

Macomb - WB I-94, M-59 to North River Road, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-Sun 3pm.

Wayne - WB I-94, Telegraph to Ecorse, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.

Wayne - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Sat 6am-Sun 5pm.

I-96:

Oakland – EB I-96, Kent Lake to Wixom, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Sat 8am. All on/off ramps open.

Oakland – WB I-96, Beck to Kent Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun 8pm.

Oakland – WB I-96 RAMPS to/from Wixom, Milford and Kent Lake roads, Sat 6am-Sun 8pm.

Wayne - WB I-96, Outer Dr to US-24/Telegraph, 2 LANES OPEN, intermittent closures, Sun 8pm-May 6.

I-375:

Wayne - NB I-375, Jefferson to I-75/Gratiot Conn, 1 LANE OPEN, daily 7am-3pm, Mon-late May.

Wayne - SB I-375 Service Drive CLOSED at Jefferson, Mon 7am-late May.

I-696:

Oakland – EB/WB I-696 Service Drive at Southfield Rd, intermittent lane closures, Mon 7am-5pm.

M-1 : (Woodward)

Oakland – NB/SB M-1 at 9 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Sat-Sun, 7am-7pm.

Oakland - NB M-1 near 12 Mile, 3 lanes open, intermittent lane closure, daily 9a-3p, Mon-5/13.

M-3 : (Gratiot)

Wayne - NB/SB M-3, Grand Blvd to Forest, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed intermittently, 8am-5pm Fri-5/13.

M-8 : (Davison)

Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, nightly, 9pm-5am Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 7am-mid-May.

M-10:

Oakland - NB M-10, Franklin to 12 Mile, 3 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.

M-85 : (Fort St)

Wayne – NB/SB M-85/Fort CLOSED, Vreeland to Van Horn, intermittently, Sat-Sun 6am-11am.

Wayne - SB M-85 at West Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, left closed intermittently, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - EB/WB M-85 at Dearborn St, 1 LANE OPEN, intermittent lane closure, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - NB/SB M-85,, Miller to Oakwood, 3 lanes open right lane closed Mon-Wed 9am-3pm.

