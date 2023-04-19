No Mow May 2023: Ferndale is the latest city to join initiative to save bees

"No Mow May," a new movement catching on in metro Detroit communities, calls for putting a pause on lawn mowing to help bees.

It's a national movement that's part of the "Bee City USA" initiative.

Last year, Royal Oak became the latest city to join the initiative, and on Tuesday, the City of Ferndale announced it would also join No Mow May.

“Our pollinators are decreasing and there's not a lot being done about it," Royal Oak middle school student Elizabeth Macey told us last year. "We saw this happen and thought maybe we could do something about it.”

In a post on Facebook, the city wrote, "The buzz around town is that for the month of May, the lawn mower can stay away. For the first time ever, the City is participating in the No Mow May initiative, a month-long environmental campaign encouraging residents to stop mowing their lawns (or to mow less frequently) in support of pollinator habitats while also reducing emissions, noise pollution, and soil compactions. Of course, if you choose to participate in this voluntary program, you will not receive a grass and weed enforcement citation for the month of May. Just please keep in mind that the months of April and June will operate under normal enforcement standards. Take this time to focus on another area of your yard or garden, or just sit back and relax!"

Ann Arbor became the first city in Michigan last year to participate in No Mow May, and more are joining this year.

Ferndale said lawn signs are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and people can register here.