Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.20 billion ahead of Wednesday's drawing; Michigander wins $1M

(WXYZ) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.20 billion after no one matched all six numbers during Monday night's drawing.

The six numbers drawn were white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, and red Powerball 13.

10 winners, including one person in Michigan, were able to match all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

Three others won $2 million prizes by matching the numbers and including Power Play.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, November 2 and if a player wins, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history as well as the largest prize in more than 6 years.

The cash value of the $1.20 billion jackpot is $596.7 million.