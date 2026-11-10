Noah Kahan adds second Detroit show for 'The Last of the Bugs Tour' at Ford Field

Noah Kahan is adding a second Detroit show on his "The Last of the Bugs Tour" next summer "due to overwhelming demand."

He'll be at Ford Field on Wednesday, June 9 and Thursday, June 10. Tickets are on sale today for fans who signed up for the presale.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 12 at noon.

Kahan has played Detroit five times, but was last in the city in 2023 when he played The Fillmore.

Watch stories from 7 News Detroit in the videos below

Perry’s Pizza closing in Clawson as local restaurants struggle with rising costs

Perry’s Pizza closing in Clawson as local restaurants struggle with rising costs

Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm with afternoon rain

Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm with afternoon rain

Fatal Detroit stabbing exposes gaps in court-ordered mental health treatment