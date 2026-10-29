Noah Kahan bringing 'The Last of the Bugs Tour' to Ford Field in June

After spending two days teasing the show, Noah Kahan is officially bringing "The Last of the Bugs Tour" to Detroit next summer.

He'll be at Ford Field on Thursday June 10. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 12, but fans can sign up for a presale through Ticketmaster here.

Kahan has played Detroit five times, but was last in the city in 2023 when he played The Fillmore.

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