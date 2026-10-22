Noel Night returning to Midtown Detroit in 2026 after one-year hiatus

(WXYZ) — Noel Night, one of the most popular winter events in Detroit, is returning for 2026 after taking a one-year hiatus.

Midtown Detroit Inc. announced that Noel Night will return on Saturday, Dec. 5.

"Join us as we celebrate diverse holiday traditions in Midtown Detroit. Immerse yourself in the state’s premier arts and cultural institutions, historic churches, galleries, and a vibrant community of small businesses, providing the perfect backdrop for a festive evening filled with performances and other holiday programming to enjoy with family and friends," the Noel Night website reads.

Last year, Midtown Detroit said it was taking a one-year pause for Noel Night while official re-imagined the event's future. It hasn't announced full details for the 2026 event.

According to Midtown Detroit, organizers had conversations with retailers, cultural organizations and other stakeholders, and determined that the one-year pause in 2025 would create the space for what they say are "meaningful updates" to ensure a long-term future.

The event has taken place since 1973 and Noel Night has drawn tens of thousands of people to the area.