Noel Night returning to Midtown Detroit on Dec. 3

The 48th annual Noel Night is returning to Midtown Detroit for the first time since 2019. The holiday gathering will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3.

It's one of the most magical nights in the city, and has more than 90 venues that are participating in the walkable holiday celebration with free indoor and outdoor programming, holiday shopping, art installations, yuletide treats, caroling, family craft activities, performances and more.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Cultural Center and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Midtown.

Participating venues include the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s “The Cube,” College for Creative Studies, Wayne State University, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, MOCAD, Michigan Science Center, plus hisotirc churches, small businesses, restaurants, bars, breweries and more.

There will also be interactive installations on the grounds of the Detroit Institute of Arts and Detroit Public Library.