NoMad to open up new hotel in Michigan Central Station in 2027

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan Central Station is beginning construction on a. new hotel that will be housed in the historic train station.

NoMad Detroit at Michigan Central is set to open near the beginning of 2027, and is expected to have 180 guest rooms, a wellness center and luxurious yet attainable dining inside.

It's the latest addition to the flourishing Corktown community, and we got a behind-the-scenes tour as they started construction.

Michigan Central CEO Josh Sirefman invited us to tour the space as construction began, and the entire hotel will be housed inside the train station.

"This floor where we’re standing will be somebody’s guest room," he told us.

On the first floor, he said NoMad Hotels, a luxury lifestyle brand by Hilton, will be reimagining the station's historic carriage house and restaurant.

"They’ve received any major awards, 50 best restaurants, 50 best bars, Michelin, James Beard awards, but it always itsaccessible and that’s what we were looking for," Sirefman said.

Luxurious yet accessible will be a big theme. On floor three, Sirefman said the hotel's wellness floor, with a gym and potentially a spa, will be housed.

According to Michigan Centrla, the hotel will include 30 suites and will be used on the upper floors – floors 14-18 – marking the first time that they will be occupied.

"Who do you see staying at this hotel?" I asked.

"I think it will be a real interesting mix. I think you got a lot of the creatives and innovators that are already coming from Michigan Central are drawn to it, I think we’ll see visitors from around the world, and I think you’ll see community come, we want it also to be a place where maybe they don’t stay overnight but Detroiters want to come to," he said.

The announcement of NoMad Detroit comes nearly one year after Michigan Central and Ford celebrated the station's reopening.

Sirefman said that similar to the station's design vision, some graffiti will be preserved and the interiors of the space will celebrate the work of Detroit artists.

"What we’ve been doing at Michigan Central already attracts an incredibly diverse community, and we love that, it’s really about people mixing together," he said.

