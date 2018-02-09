Non-custodial mother takes 3-year-old from Detroit home, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 3-year-old girl.

Police say Shonnell Marie Perry was taken from her home in the 20500 block of Biltmore by her non-custodial mother on February 8.

Perry is described as a 3-year-old girl, about 2'5", 70 pounds with four pony tails in her hair. She was wearing a brown jacket, white shirt, turquoise jeans and light brown Timberland boots when she was taken.

The girl's mother, Lucia Elizabeth Perry, is 24 years old, about 5'3" and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, green pants and gray shoes.

She is known to stay at various motels near 8 Mile and Greenfield.

Lucia reportedly suffers from bi-polar schizophrenia and takes medication.

If anyone knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to call police immediately.