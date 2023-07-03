Non-profit that teaches kids to fish in need of truck to keep summer events going

DETROIT — Sisters Tracey and Deborah Webb have fishing names for one another.

Tracey's is Federation and Deborah's is Bucket Full.

For decades their family has spent summer nights on the Detroit River, fishing.

We sat down with them as it rained outside and Tracey exclaimed, "Right now I’m looking outside like 'Oh the fish is bitin' good!'"

The love of water and disconnecting has bonded the family, around 2020 they realized it's something others may need to.

"My grandson had broke his fishing rod and threw it in the garbage," said Tracey. "I looked and a kid out my peripheral, he was grabbing the fishing rod out the garbage and hollered to his mother, 'Mom I got a fishing rod!' I looked at this kid and said 'I want to give these kids a fishing rod, they don’t have one.'"

Thus the sister's adorable non-profit, We Fixin To Fish was born.

Throughout the summer they hold free events on Belle Isle showing kids, and adults, the ins and outs of fishing.

They've registered over 3,000 fishermen and women in Michigan.

However this past month a problem has come up, their truck they use for events has broken down.

Deborah said, "It’s so sad to see because that truck had helped us through the times to where we are at today."

The Webb sisters affectionately referred to their truck as "The Beverly Hill Billy Truck."

Without it they say they have no way to transport all their fishing equipment to their upcoming events,.

"Everything that we say we give away at these events, we haul in that one truck," shared Tracey.

We Fixin To Fish has three more events scheduled for this summer, the next one is on July 22.

The Webb sisters' hope is that the right help or donation will come along so that they have a truck before the event and can keep showing our community what's waiting for us in our own backyard.

"A lot the children in the inner city don’t have that opportunity," said Tracey.