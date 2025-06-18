Nonprofit & community team up to create rain garden with native Michigan plants in Redford Twp.

(WXYZ) — Friends of the Rouge teamed up with the community to install a new rain garden with Michigan native plants in Redford Township this week.

The 4,500-square-foot rain garden is located in Claude Allison Park on Beech Daly. According to the nonprofit, the garden has the capacity to hold more than 26,000 gallons of rainwater and could prevent as much as 586,000 gallons of rainwater from entering the sewer system every year.

The nonprofit, which aims to restore and protect the Rouge River ecosystem, helps install rain gardens in communities in an effort to reduce flooding, pollution and erosion. The gardens also help support pollinators and native wildlife.

Friends of the Rouge says they have installed rain gardens at 212 sites across our area since 2011.

The nonprofit has upcoming rain garden planting and spruce-up events. To learn more or sign up, click here.

