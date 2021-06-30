Nonprofit hosting food giveaway for Dearborn flood victims

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The ACC, in partnership with Forgotten Harvest and Dearborn police are holding a food distribution event for individuals and families impacted by flood damage in the city of Dearborn.

The event will be held Thursday, July 1 at 10 a.m. at the ACC Community Health Center, 13840 W. Warren Ave.

The ACC is a nonprofit human service organization in Southeast Michigan.

Drive-thru distribution will be available, but walk-up service is also an option. The organization adds that all people across metro Detroit in need are invited to the event.

“We are so thankful for the support from Forgotten Harvest, Chief Haddad and the Dearborn Police Department as we service the community through this devastating time,” said Dr. Haifa Fakhouri, ACC President and CEO. “This collaboration will help put food on the table as families determine next steps and work to rebuild after the floods.”