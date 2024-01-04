LIVE AT 11: North American Car, Truck & Utility Vehicle of the Year winners announced Thursday

The winners of the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) will be announced on Thursday morning.

The announcement will happen at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac and will be the 30th year the NACTOY Awards are announced. Previously, they were announced at the North American International Auto Show.

The finalists this year are:

North American Car of the Year



Honda Accord

Honda Ioniq 6 (EV)

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

North American Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Ford Super Duty

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

Genesis Electrified GV70

Kia EV9

Hyundai Kona/Kona EV

In September, the NACTOY board of directors, along with the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, also announced a $40,000 donation to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The donation will reportedly be distributed across four charities including Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Pope Francis Center, and Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

“The value of these awards is in the expertise and diverse perspectives of our jurors,” said NACTOY president Jeff Gilbert. “We all evaluate vehicles in a different way. In the end, we come to a consensus. The vehicles on this list are worthy of further evaluation, and we look forward to spending more time driving them, learning more about them and comparing them with the competition.”