North Korea slams US over decision to send tanks to Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has condemned the United States over its decision to supply Ukraine with advanced battle tanks to help fight off Russia's invasion, saying that Washington is escalating a sinister "proxy war" aimed at destroying Moscow.

The comments by the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday underscored the country's deepening alignment with Russia over the war in Ukraine as it confronts the United States and its Asian allies over its own growing nuclear weapons and missiles program.

North Korea has blamed the United States for the crisis in Ukraine, insisting that the West's policies forced Russia to take military action to protect its security interests.