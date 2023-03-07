North Michigan RV resort named Best Campspot in America!

(WXYZ) — Indian River RV Resort in Indian River, Michigan has been named the Best Campspot in America!

The resort, located in northern Michigan off Burt Lake, is surrounded by nature and filled with modern amenities like wifi, a general store, an ice cream shop, and more.

There is also an inground heated pool and lots of outdoor activities like fishing, boating, and volleyball that visitors can choose from.

The Michigan resort ranked #1 over campsites in Maine, North Carolina, Florida, and Utah.

For those looking to explore the area, the location is also close to Mullett Lake and is less than an hour away from Mackinaw Island.

