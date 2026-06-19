Northbound I-75 closing at the Rouge River Bridge this weekend

Drivers heading north from Downriver to Detroit will have to take a detour as northbound I-75 is closing around the Rouge Bridge.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, northbound I-75 will close from Schaefer to Springwells for bridge maintenance.
The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and will last through 5 a.m. Monday.
Crews will add a protective surface to four bridges and an epoxy overlay to the I-75 Rouge River Bridge.
Locally, drivers can detour using Fort St. as an alternate route.
The freeway detour is northbound I-75 to northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94 to eastbound I-96 and back to northbound I-75.
Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, the on and off-ramps to northbound I-75 will begin closing earlier to control traffic volumes. The ramps that will close are:
- NB/SB M-39/Southfield
- Outer Dr
- NB/SB Schaefer Rd
- NB I-75 to Dearborn St
- NB I-75 to Springwells St