Northbound I-75 closing at the Rouge River Bridge this weekend

Drivers heading north from Downriver to Detroit will have to take a detour as northbound I-75 is closing around the Rouge Bridge.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, northbound I-75 will close from Schaefer to Springwells for bridge maintenance.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and will last through 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will add a protective surface to four bridges and an epoxy overlay to the I-75 Rouge River Bridge.

Locally, drivers can detour using Fort St. as an alternate route.

The freeway detour is northbound I-75 to northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94 to eastbound I-96 and back to northbound I-75.

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, the on and off-ramps to northbound I-75 will begin closing earlier to control traffic volumes. The ramps that will close are:

