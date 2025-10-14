Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Northbound Zilwaukee Bridge reopens after months-long closure on I-75

Old Zilwaukee Bride photo
WXYZ
Old Zilwaukee Bride photo
Posted

(WXYZ) — Drivers heading Up North won't have to detour around the Zilwaukee Bridge anymore!

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the northbound bridge in Saginaw County will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 14, after early completion of preventative maintenance.

Earlier this year, MDOT closed southbound I-75 and the bridge for two months for preventative maintenance, and then they closed the northbound lanes after the southbound work was completed.

The $2.9 million project included expansion joint repair, deck patching and resealing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!