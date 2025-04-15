Northern Lights possible in Michigan after G3 geomagnetic storm watch

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 geomagnetic storm watch for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to the SWPC, a G3 is a strong geomagnetic storm and could bring the Northern Lights to Michigan.

It's expected that multiple coronal mass ejections that left the sun on April 13. G1 (minor) conditions could persist into April 17.

A G3 storm often brings an estimated planetary K (Kp) index of around 7, which indicates an "active aurora."

Last May, when the Northern Lights were visible throughout Michigan, a rare G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm watch was issued.

Watch below: See the best photos of the Northern Lights from across metro Detroit

See the best photos of the Northern Lights from across metro Detroit

Watch below: Explaining how we were able to see the Northern Lights