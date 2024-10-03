Northern Lights possible in Michigan as geomagnetic storm watches issued for next 3 days

(WXYZ) — The Northern Lights may be possible in Michigan after solar flares have caused the NOAA to issue geomagnetic storm watches over the next three days.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's Space Weather Prediction Center, G1-G3 (minor-strong) geomagnetic storm watches have been issued for Oct. 3-5.

It's because of a large solar flare that was observed on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The watches could be extended as another strong solar flare was observed on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Below is the project aurora forecast for Thursday night and Friday night.