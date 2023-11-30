Northern Lights possible the next 2 nights in Michigan

(WXYZ) — As we move from November into December, there's a chance that Michiganders could see the Northern Lights!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch for Dec. 1.

The SWPC said there are already three coronal mass ejections inbound and there is an addition of a fourth.

"With 3 CMEs already inbound, the addition of a 4th, full halo CME has prompted SWPC forecasters to upgrade the G2 Watch on 01 Dec to a G3 Watch. This faster-moving halo CME is progged to merge with 2 of the 3 upstream CMEs, all arriving at Earth on 01 Dec. G3 (Strong) conditions are now likely on 01 Dec," the SWPC said on Wednesday.

It looks like Thursday night into Friday could be the best chance to see the Northern Lights, according to the SWPC.

Below you'll see the Aurora viewline for tonight and tomorrow night.