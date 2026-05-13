Northern Michigan anglers caught overfishing walleye from Detroit River

A group of anglers from Northern Michigan was cited for catching more than double the daily legal limit of walleye from the Detroit River last week.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the five anglers had 34 walleye over the daily limit they were allowed to catch.

Watch below: Related story on the Walleye run underway on the Detroit River

Walleye run underway on the Detroit River

Conservation officers saw the group north of Milliken State Park on Friday morning. They returned several hours later and officers observed them taking additional fish. They approached the group with a search warrant.

The daily walleye limit for the Detroit River is six fish per angler. In total, the anglers had 64 fish, which is 34 over their daily limit.

The anglers kept their daily limit and received citations for the misdemeanor offense.

Right now is prime time for the walleye run. Spanning from late April through May, the seasonal fishing frenzy draws everyone from weekend hobbyists to lifelong pros.