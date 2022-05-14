Watch
Northern Michigan fire burns 2,000 acres, forces evacuations, road closures

Posted at 11:29 PM, May 13, 2022
(WXMI) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says fire crews are working to contain a northern Michigan wildfire that has already burned thousands of acres.

The DNR says the Blue Lakes Fire started Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

They say as of 9 p.m. Friday, it had already burned an estimated 2,000 acres in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties.

It also forced 13 people to evacuate from the Black River Ranch.

The DNR says, as of Friday night, the fire has not destroyed any structures.

“The fire is fueled by a mix of jack pine, mixed pine and grasses, with a very large smoke plume visible from miles away,” said DNR spokesperson, Kerry Heckman.

Crews had to shut down several roads as they work to put the fire out:

  • Blue Lakes Road to East Branch Road
  • Black River Road to Camp 30 Road
  • Clark Bridge Road to Black River Road
  • Blue Lakes Road to Meridian Line Road
  • The Black River between Blue Lakes Road and Clark Bridge Road

As of Friday night, investigators do not know what caused the wildfire.

