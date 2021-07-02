Northville-based RealtyOffer offers new tool in hot housing market

WXYZ — Home prices in metro Detroit and beyond continue to skyrocket. The market can seem intimidating for some, but a new start-up called RealtyOffer is here to help.

The real estate company is an online platform focused on leveling the playing field using a bidding tool. It gives buyers and sellers the chance to educate and empower themselves during a possible sale.

RealtyOffer allows buyers and sellers to set their own terms. Area agents are given the same option.

The start-up sends buyers and sellers a list of the three most cost-efficient real estate agents serving their area. Agents have pre-negotiated terms, allowing consumers to better understand the relationship before it begins.

Another perk? The agent will not receive your personal information unless you accept their bid.

The new bidding tool is saving area realtors thousands of dollars. Instead of spending money on advertising, they're finding new clients through the online bidding tool.

The new platform is active in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties, with plans to expand in the future.

CEO Thea Tuto says many buyers and sellers don't realize that they can negotiate with their agent. That includes asking if the agent is willing to lower their commission. A commission reduction as low as 1% can potentially save a consumer thousands of dollars - if your agent is willing to budge.