Northville Downs closing current location in February, Gaming Control Board says

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville Downs will soon be closing its current location, the Michigan Gaming Control Board announced on Wednesday.

The racetrack, located in Northville on S. Center Street near 7 Mile Road, will have its final race on Feb. 3. The racetrack allows people to watch and bet live horse races on weekends and is open during the week to bet on simulcast races.

Starting Feb. 5, patrons will not be able to place simulcast wagers in person at Northville Downs. However, people will still be able to place mobile bets through advance deposit wagering authorized providers Churchill Downs/TwinSpires, NYRA Bets, Xpressbet and FanDuel Racing (TVG).

Simulcast wagering will return after the racetrack reopens its news location, the state said.

Patrons have until Feb. 10 to cash in winning wagers at Northville Downs. After that, winning tickets can be mailed to: Northville Downs, 47526 Clipper St., PO Box 701220, Plymouth, MI 48170.

“All winning pari-mutuel tickets may be presented for payment within 60 days after the last day of the race meeting,” MGCB said in a statement.

Northville Downs has been providing entertainment for 100 years, with the same family owning it for about 80 years.

The site of the racetrack was sold in 2018 and is set for a $250 million redevelopment project.

Northville Downs has purchased 128 acres of land in Plymouth Township near Five Mile Road and Ridge Road and is waiting for approval from the township board to build a harness racing facility.

“The Michigan Gaming Control Board expresses our deepest gratitude to all of the Northville Downs patrons who have made each race day memorable and thrilling,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said in a statement. “We appreciate the support of those who have kept Northville Downs going for 80 years and look forward to the next chapter of horse racing in Michigan at a new location.”

Patrons can call Northville Downs for more information at 248-349-5458 or visit its website. Dates for the remaining races can be found online.

