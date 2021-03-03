Menu

Northville High School reporting COVID outbreak; several sports teams under mandated quarantine

Posted at 10:32 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 22:32:48-05

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville High School has placed several sports teams under mandatory quarantine following an outbreak at the school. The outbreak was announced during a virtual school meeting Tuesday.

There have been 12 positive cases of COVID reported over the last two days, with 41 students placed on quarantine. All positive cases are students at the school with some being student-athletes.

Over the last nine days, the school's varsity hockey, JV pom, baseball, football, club soccer teams and more have been placed on quarantine.

Just last week, 80 students and staff members were quarantined.

