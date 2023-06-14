Northville Twp. breaks ground on skate park honoring young man killed in hit-and-run

Northville Township is now ramping up to offer some of the best roll-friendly ramps in metro Detroit.

The groundbreaking for Unity Skate Park happened on Tuesday morning, and it's a project initiated by the friends and family of Dominic Duhn.

The 20-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run while on his skateboard in 2020, and the plans for the skate park have been two years in the making.

"This tragedy hit us so hard. God has been guiding me, Dominic has been driving me, and angels on earth have been helping me," Dominic's mom, Gabriella, said on Tuesday.

Last February, we caught up with Gabriella, along with Dominic's brother, Enzo, and his friend, Jack. The three of them are credited with jumpstarting the project that will be constructed at Millennium Park and give kids a structured safe space for skating.

"We will have a pump track, rails, a bowl, ledge," Northville Township Supervisor Mark Abbo said.

The skate park will be about 11,000 square feet and had a price tag of more than $650,000, half of which was raised through various small donors.

"It's really taken an amazing effort and I appreciate every dollar everyone has donated to this," Gabriella said.

It's set to be called Unity Skate Park, an ode to the unity seen in the fundraising and a tribute to the spirit of the skater it honors.

"Dominic was known for bringing his eclectic group of friends together, so that's what we envision this place to be. A place of unity where everyone can come together and have fun with a lot of laughter," Gabriella said.