Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary

Nothing Bundt Cakes
Posted at 4:27 PM, Aug 17, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!

The bakery franchise announced it will give away free confetti bundtlet cakes on Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations.

We’re also told an online contest will be held with a $25,000 birthday party as the grand prize!

Visit the bakery’s website to enter.

The bakery says they will accept entries from Sept. 1 through Sept. 25, adding the winner of the party as well as 25 $100 gift card recipients are expected to be announced in October.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

