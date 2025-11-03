November is National Diabetes Awareness Month: What to know about Type 1 Diabetes

(WXYZ) — November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to talk about the disease that affects more than 38 million people across the United States.

According to the Breakthrough T1D, more than 9.5 million people around the world live with Type 1 Diabetes.

“Looking back at the progress made over the last 85 years, you can see how every learning, every policy shift, every moment spent in pursuit of a cure helped get to where we are today. It all mattered— and it still does as we continue toward a future free from diabetes and all its burdens,” ADA CEO Charles Henderson said in a statement.

Here's what to know about National Diabetes Awareness Month.

See the Signs of Type 1 Diabetes

According to Beyond Type 1, there are four primary warning signs of diabetes, which are commonly missed.

If you see the signs in yourself or anyone you know, you are encouraged to see a healthcare provider right away and get a simple blood sugar check.

The signs are:

Thirsty all the time



You feel dehydrated. You’re unquenchably thirsty all the time and wake up at night because you need something to drink. In kids, frequently complaining about needing something to drink.

Often falsely attributed to: Hot weather or vigorous sports and exercise

The need to pee too frequently



You feel like you’re peeing all the time, even getting up at night. Children past the bed-wetting phase are at it again. Or your toddler or baby’s diapers are constantly heavy.

Often falsely attributed to: Drinking fluids to stay hydrated or a urinary tract infection.

You're just exhausted



You’re tired, your energy is low. You’re unusually fatigued and not sure why. It leads to irritability and mood swings.

Often falsely attributed to: A lack of sleep, being tired from physical activity, or a viral illness. Or, just a standard lack of energy.

Losing weight and don't know why



You’re losing weight but not trying to, or losing faster than you can explain. You look thinner, your clothes are too big and your appetite changes, either significantly increased or significantly decreased.

Often falsely attributed to: Appetite changes in children or teens may be attributed to growth spurts. Weight loss may be attributed to an eating disorder, increased activity or a reduced appetite.

Other common symptoms include: blurry vision, numb or tingling hands or feet, very dry skin, cuts or sores that heal very slowly, frequent urinary tract infections, frequent yeast infections.

Early screening for Type 1 Diabetes

Type one diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease. Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF, reports that around 9 million people around the world live with T1D. It’s a disease that can appear at any moment.

However, growing research is helping scientists and doctors learn more about the disease. One way they’re gathering that information is through early screening.

In 2023 year, Sanofi, a healthcare company that focuses on diabetes care and research, launched “The 1 Pledge” aimed at encouraging screening .

Dr. Jessica Dunne, the autoimmune diabetes medical director for Sanofi, said that in early screening, they test for four islet autoantibodies. Because T1D is an autoimmune disease, the immune system attacks the beta cells of the pancreas, and the beta cells are what produce insulin.

According to Dunne, they scan for four different autoantibodies. She said that research has shown that if you develop two or more of the islet autoantibodies, you’re at risk for T1D.

In fact, according to Dunne, your five-year risk of developing T1D is 44%; your 10-year risk is 70%; and your lifetime risk almost reaches 100%.

Breakthrough T1D has a variety of ways that you can get screened for Type 1 Diabetes. You can learn more on the Breakthrough T1D website.

Who is at risk for Type 1 Diabetes?

Breakthrough T1D says that while the exact causes of T1D are not known, researchers have uncovered risk factors that can increase a person's likelihood of developing the disease.

However, T1D does not discriminate, and affects people of all races, ethnicities, ages and backgrounds.

Family history of T1D is one of the highest risk factors. If you have a first-degree relative (parent, sibling or child) with T1D, you're 15 times more likely to have T1D. However, nearly 85% of diagnoses happen in people who have no family members with the disease, according to Breakthrough T1D.

What is LADA?

You may have never actually heard of LADA. It stands for Latent autoimmune diabetes in adults, and is also known as Type 1.5 Diabetes.

According to The Cleveland Clinic, LADA features elements of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and it's often misdiagnosed as type 2.

The Cleveland Clinic also said that studies suggest between 4% and 12% of people who initially receive a type 2 diagnosis end up having LADA.

The symptoms are the same as type 1 diabetes, so people are encouraged to get screened if they show up.