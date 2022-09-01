Novi boil water advisory has been lifted

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — After nearly three days under a boil water advisory after Monday’s storms and power outages, the city of Novi announced Thursday that the advisory has been lifted after conducting water quality testing.

Boil water advisories for Commerce Township and Walled Lake were lifted Wednesday.

“We are happy to report that both water quality tests have come back negative, and the Boil Water Advisory for Novi has been lifted! We cannot thank the community enough for its patience and understanding through these unfortunate circumstances. We loved hearing the stories about neighbors helping each other and spreading the word about the Advisory. This is the great community it is because we all look out for each other!” the city of Novi said in a Thursday morning press release.

The advisory, also affected Commerce Township and Walled Lake, was the result of “a loss of pressure due to a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station,” Oakland County’s Water Resources Commissioner said in statement on Monday.