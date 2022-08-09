Novi man among 2 who drowned at South Haven Beach on Monday

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were pulled from Lake Michigan at a South Haven beach Monday afternoon. It was later confirmed by police that both people died.

Police said that a 22-year-old man from Novi and a 21-year-old woman from Columbus passed away after an unsuccessful rescue attempt.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says they arrived at South Beach, in South Haven, around 1 p.m. following reports of people in danger.

Both people were pulled out of the lake by a group of bystanders before first responders arrived, according to the South Haven Police Department.

We’re told CPR was performed on the victims before they were transported to Bronson–South Haven hospital.

SHAES is withholding the victims' names, pending family notification.