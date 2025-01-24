Novi man found dead after snowmobile crash in northern Michigan, deputies say

CARP LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Novi man who was reported missing during a snowmobile trip in northern Michigan this week was found dead after a crash, deputies said.

Deputies in Emmet County were dispatched Tuesday around 9:35 p.m. to a report of a missing snowmobiler in Carp Lake Township.

Steven Davis of Novi was reported missing by a group of people he was snowmobiling with. He was found dead around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators believe he crashed after leaving trail No. 7. What led Davis off the trail is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

Emmet County Sheriff Matt Leirstein is urging people visiting and snowmobiling in the area to use causing, especially when a trail is unfamiliar.

“Safety should always be a top priority,” the sheriff’s office said.

Several surrounding agencies helped at the scene.

