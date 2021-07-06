Novi man is the 11th from Michigan charged in U.S. Capitol riots

(WXYZ) — A Novi man is now the 11th person charged in connection to the Capitol riots.

Trevor Brown, 29, was arrested Tuesday and is facing five different charges, including violent entry into the Capitol.

According to the FBI, Brown was first arrested on Jan. 6, the day of the riots, after he was spotted with a crowd of rioters trying to break into the Capitol. He was later released without any charges filed.

The FBI affidavit said that Brown then posted videos and other posts to social media talking about him participating in the riots, and even getting into the Capitol building.

"I made it into the Capitol. I almost died, but I made it in," Brown wrote, according to the affidavit.

10 other people from Michigan have been charged for their alleged role in the Capitol riot.