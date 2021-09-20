Novi officials to host open sessions for residents to speak out against DTE and Consumers Energy

NOVI, MI (WXYZ) — The Michigan League of Conservation Voters is urging the nearly 1 million people who lost power during recent outages to share their stories by participating in a listening tour hosted by Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel, along with Novi Mayor Bob Gatt and Novi City Manager Pete Auger, will hold an open session to hear residents’ concerns from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, September 20 at the Novi Civic Center, 45175 West 10 Mile Road.

“Our state’s big utility monopolies are failing families and businesses, and we call upon leaders to halt any further rate increases on families until we get answers,” deputy director for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters Bob Allison said. "It’s high time for leaders in Lansing to hold DTE and Consumers accountable for their failure to provide affordable, reliable power to the people of Michigan.”

