(WXYZ) — Novi police is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say Wenyu Shi was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, walking along 10 Mile Road near Taft Road after leaving her home on Weathervane Court.

She is described as 24 years old, 5’7” and weighing 105 pounds with long, straight dark hair. She was possibly wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 248-348-7100.