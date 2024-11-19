Novi police investigate 4 high-end home invasions believed to be tied to transnational gangs

The Novi Police Department is investigating different home invasions they say are related to the South American transnational gangs who have been targeting high-end homes in metro Detroit.

According to the police department, there have been four separate home invasions over the past few weeks that they are looking at.

The first happened on Oct. 31 in the area of Beck and 8 Mile roads. Police say the suspects approached the home through the woods, broke in and stole items. The residents were not home at the time.

Another happened on Nov. 2 near Garfield and 8 Mile roads. Police say the residents were also not home, and they stole items from inside. That residence backs up to a large field and it is believed the suspects approached from the field.

There were also two home invasions last week, on Nov. 15. The first was around 5:45 p.m. near the area of Garfield and 8 Mile roads, and this residence backs up to the woods. Then, around 7 p.m., they broke into a home near Haggerty and 8 Mile roads. That home also backs up to a wooded area.

For more than year, police throughout Oakland County have talked about transnational gangs breaking into high-end homes throughout metro Detroit.

The most recent one happened in Oakland Township in October.

VIDEO BELOW: Another high-end Oakland County home targeted by transnational gang members

Surveillance video shows alleged transnational gang breaking into Oakland Township home

WATCH BELOW: International crime ring suspected in burglaries of luxury homes across Oakland County