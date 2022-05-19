Watch
News

Actions

Novi police searching for missing, vulnerable woman

Screen Shot 2022-05-19 at 2.37.36 PM.png
Courtesy of Novi Police Department
Screen Shot 2022-05-19 at 2.37.36 PM.png
Posted at 2:39 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 14:59:35-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Novi Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing person.

Karen Anette Ruch, 75, of Novi was last seen on May 18 when she left her residence on Novi Road between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Ruch, a white female, is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a light purple top.

According to her caretaker, she suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

Ruch has no cell phone, vehicle or family in the area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Karen Anette Ruch, please contact the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!