Novi Red Lobster employee has confirmed case of Hepatitis A
4:34 PM, Feb 16, 2018
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - An employee of Red Lobster, located at 27760 Novi Rd. in Novi, has a confirmed case of Hepatitis A.
Guests who consumed food from the restaurant between Jan. 14 and Feb. 14 may have been exposed.
“Vaccination can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after potential exposure,” said Kathy Forzley, director of health & human services for Oakland County. “If you have eaten at this location
during these dates and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A or have a sudden onset of any
symptoms, contact your doctor.”
The Oakland County Health Division will host two special Hepatitis A vaccine clinics:
Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Oakland Health Center, located on 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East in Pontiac.
Monday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1010 E. West Maple Road in Walled Lake in the Easterseals office.
Red Lobster released the following statement regarding the case:
The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. We’re taking prompt and immediate action, working closely with the Oakland County Health Division, to help combat this unprecedented outbreak in the affected areas in Michigan. We will continue to monitor and follow the guidance of community health experts to ensure that we deliver our guests a safe, high-quality seafood dining experience.
