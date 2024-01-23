Watch Now
Novi school district remixes Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' to announce snowday

Taylor Swift
George Walker IV/AP
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Taylor Swift
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 08:54:41-05

The Novi Community School District remixed Taylor Swift to announce a snow day for Tuesday amid a winter mess.

The "It's a Snowday" song was inspired by "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift.

The lyrics were from Ella Griffin, and vocals were provided by Novi Community School District Superintendent Ben Mainka, as well as Rithi Ramamurthy, Jaanvi Reddy Muchanthla, Hannah Jeong and Nikhita Biju.

"And it's closed, that's what I tell 'em no school, the busses aren't comin', it's a snowday," the song says to the chorus.

Check out the awesome video here!

