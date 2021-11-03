Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Twp. lift boil water advisories after massive water main break

(WXYZ) — Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township have lifted their boil water advisories following a massive water main break that occurred Sunday at 14 Mile and Drake in Farmington Hills.

The Great Lakes Water Authority issued a statement Wednesday saying, "Results for each of the two rounds of water quality testing have come back clear and the boil water advisories for Commerce Township, Novi and Walled Lake have been lifted, effective immediately.”

GLWA Tuesday said work continues at the break site and the repairs are expected to last a week. They noted they will remain on-site next week to pressure test and do other standard procedures.

